‘Beloved Pamela’: Tributes paid after legendary fashion designer Pam Hogg dies

Hogg was renowned for dressing celebrities including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, and Debbie Harry
Hogg was renowned for dressing celebrities including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, and Debbie Harry (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
  • Scottish fashion designer Pam Hogg has died.
  • Hogg was renowned for dressing celebrities including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, and Debbie Harry.
  • Her family confirmed her passing, stating they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of their "beloved Pamela."
  • She spent her final hours peacefully, surrounded by friends and family at Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, London.
  • The family's statement highlighted that Hogg's creative spirit and body of work "touched the lives of many people of all ages."
