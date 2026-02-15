Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to beloved political cat after death in Bermuda

(AFP via Getty Images)
  • Palmerston, the much-loved former chief mouser for the Foreign Office, has passed away peacefully in Bermuda on 12 February.
  • The feline diplomat, a rescue from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, served four years in Whitehall before retiring in 2020.
  • After his initial retirement, Palmerston made a surprise return to public service in February 2025, taking on the role of 'feline relations consultant (semi-retired) to the new Governor of Bermuda'.
  • His death was announced on his X account, with tributes paid by Larry, the chief mouser at Number 10, and Labour MP Sarah Champion.
  • Palmerston's retirement in 2020 was attributed to his desire for a quieter life away from the limelight, having enjoyed 'working from home' during the coronavirus pandemic.
