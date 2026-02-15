Tributes paid to beloved political cat after death in Bermuda
- Palmerston, the much-loved former chief mouser for the Foreign Office, has passed away peacefully in Bermuda on 12 February.
- The feline diplomat, a rescue from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, served four years in Whitehall before retiring in 2020.
- After his initial retirement, Palmerston made a surprise return to public service in February 2025, taking on the role of 'feline relations consultant (semi-retired) to the new Governor of Bermuda'.
- His death was announced on his X account, with tributes paid by Larry, the chief mouser at Number 10, and Labour MP Sarah Champion.
- Palmerston's retirement in 2020 was attributed to his desire for a quieter life away from the limelight, having enjoyed 'working from home' during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks