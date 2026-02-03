Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Just 5 seriously ill Palestinians let out of Gaza after crossing to Egypt reopens

Donald Trump says Gaza board of peace can ‘do pretty much whatever we want'
  • Only five critically ill Palestinians have been permitted to cross into Egypt via the Rafah Crossing for medical treatment since its reopening on Monday.
  • This figure is significantly lower than reports suggesting Israel would allow 50 patients daily, accompanied by two relatives.
  • Over 18,000 injured and wounded individuals, including more than 3,000 children, are awaiting urgent medical attention in Gaza.
  • The World Health Organisation confirmed the medical evacuation, noting that many patients have died while awaiting such transfers.
  • The United Nations and Save the Children have urged Israel to allow unrestricted movement for Palestinians and the entry of humanitarian aid, in line with international law.
