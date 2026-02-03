Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just five Palestinians in critical condition have been allowed through the Rafah Crossing for treatment after Israel reopened it on Monday.

Reports had suggested Israel would permit 50 patients accompanied by two relatives to exit the enclave every day, but so far only a fraction appear to have been allowed passage. .

The reopening was hailed as a significant step forward in implementing the second part of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas last year.

open image in gallery A UN vehicle escorts ambulances and a bus carrying Palestinian patients in Khan Younis as they travel to the Rafah crossing to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment ( AP )

Over 18,000 injured and wounded people are awaiting medical attention, according to the World Health Organisation while the Ministry of Health estimates the number is over 20,000. Unicef said over 3,000 of those are children.

Of the thousands reportedly waiting to return to Gaza, around 12 were allowed back in while 38 did not make it through security checks and were forced to spend the night on the Egyptian side of the border, according to Palestinian and Egyptian sources.

“On the second of February, WHO and partners supported the medical evacuation of five patients and seven companions to Egypt via the Rafah crossing,” World Health Organisation spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday.

“It was the first medical evacuation through this route since sometime in 2025,” he said, referring to a limited number of evacuations during an early 2025 ceasefire.

open image in gallery Palestinian patients ride a bus in Khan Younis as they travel to the Rafah crossing ( AP )

He added that many patients had died while waiting for an evacuation.

“We know that patients have died basically waiting for evacuation, and that's something which is horrible when you know just a few miles or kilometres outside that border, help is available,” he said.

Rafah became highly politicised during the height of the bombardment when humanitarian aid was restricted, and thousands of aid trucks containing food and medical aid were not allowed to enter.

open image in gallery Najat Rubaie, center right, embraces one of her grandsons after they arrive with their mother as part of a group of about a dozen Palestinian returnees allowed back into Gaza ( AP )

The United Nations has called on Israel to allow unfettered movement for Palestinians as well as the entry of humanitarian aid in line with international law.

“We would want to see humanitarian cargo and private cargo go in,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday. “And, of course, in terms of movements of people through the Rafah crossing, Palestinians need to be able to come out or go in, as they wish, in line with international law.”

Save the Children demanded the “immediate and urgent opening of Rafah and all border crossings and the safe, unrestricted passage of humanitarian assistance”.

On Sunday, an Israeli defence official said that the crossing can hold between 150-200 people altogether in both directions.

There will be more people leaving than returning because patients leave together with escorts, the official added.