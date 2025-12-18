Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent



Two arrested after shouting ‘intifada’ slogans at pro-Palestine protest

Chief Rabbi says slogans such as 'globalise the intifada' are 'unlawful' in wake of Bondi shooting
  • Two people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in London for shouting "slogans involving calls for intifada", with a total of five arrests made for public order offences.
  • The arrests follow a new approach by the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police, who announced they would arrest individuals using controversial chants like "globalise the intifada".
  • This policy change comes in the wake of recent terror attacks, including the Bondi Beach incident in Sydney and an attack at a Manchester synagogue, which police state have "changed the context".
  • The UK's Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, welcomed the police decision as an "important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric" on Britain's streets.
  • However, campaigners like Ben Jamal from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign criticised the move as "political repression", arguing that "intifada" means "shaking off or uprising against injustice" and its interpretation is contested.
