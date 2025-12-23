Palestine Action hunger strikers start legal proceedings against the government
- Palestine Action hunger strikers have initiated legal proceedings against the UK government, accusing it of abandoning its own prison safety policy framework.
- A pre-action letter has been sent to Justice Secretary David Lammy, highlighting that several imprisoned members have been hospitalised due to rapidly deteriorating health, with one refusing food for 51 days.
- The legal firm representing the activists demands an urgent response within 24 hours and a meeting to discuss the prisoners' health, warning of the increasing risk of death.
- The strikers' demands include the de-proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist group, the closure of defence firms linked to Israel, immediate bail for prisoners, and protection of freedom of expression.
- The Ministry of Justice refutes the claims, stating it will not create "perverse incentives," while Prisons Minister Lord Timpson affirmed the Prison Service's experience in handling hunger strikes and its refusal to meet with prisoners.