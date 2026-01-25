Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dozens of people supporting Palestine Action arrested outside prison

A general view of HMP Wormwood Scrubs
A general view of HMP Wormwood Scrubs (PA Archive)
  • Eighty-six individuals were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass following a protest at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London.
  • The demonstrators breached the prison grounds while protesting in support of a Palestine Action prisoner on hunger strike.
  • Police reported that the group refused to leave, allegedly blocked prison staff, and issued threats towards officers, with some entering a staff entrance area.
  • The Ministry of Justice described the incident as “deeply concerning” and “unacceptable” - though confirmed prison security was not compromised.
  • The protest is understood to be in support of Umer Khalid, identified as the last participant in the Prisoners for Palestine hunger strike campaign.
