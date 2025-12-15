Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Oxfam boss ousted after ‘irretrievable breakdown in trust and confidence’

Related: Diane Abbott rebukes Keir Starmer over foreign aid cut
  • Oxfam UK's chief executive, Halima Begum, was removed by the board following an independent review that reportedly highlighted serious issues with her conduct and decision-making.
  • The charity's trustees cited an "irretrievable breakdown in trust and confidence" in Dr Begum, who had also faced anonymous accusations of bullying and creating a "climate of fear".
  • A board trustee, Balwant Singh, criticised her removal as unfair and orchestrated, suggesting damaging leaks to the press were intended to "destroy" her.
  • Dr Begum had previously filed a grievance against the former board chair, Charles Gurassa, alleging sexism, racism, and bullying, a claim that remains unresolved.
  • Her departure follows a significant restructuring she oversaw to address a £16.3m deficit and foreign aid cuts, a process that reportedly caused widespread animosity among staff.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in