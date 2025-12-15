Oxfam boss ousted after ‘irretrievable breakdown in trust and confidence’
- Oxfam UK's chief executive, Halima Begum, was removed by the board following an independent review that reportedly highlighted serious issues with her conduct and decision-making.
- The charity's trustees cited an "irretrievable breakdown in trust and confidence" in Dr Begum, who had also faced anonymous accusations of bullying and creating a "climate of fear".
- A board trustee, Balwant Singh, criticised her removal as unfair and orchestrated, suggesting damaging leaks to the press were intended to "destroy" her.
- Dr Begum had previously filed a grievance against the former board chair, Charles Gurassa, alleging sexism, racism, and bullying, a claim that remains unresolved.
- Her departure follows a significant restructuring she oversaw to address a £16.3m deficit and foreign aid cuts, a process that reportedly caused widespread animosity among staff.