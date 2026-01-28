Original Factory Shop plunged into administration with 1,180 jobs at risk
- The Original Factory Shop has entered administration, putting the future of its 137 stores and 1,180 staff across the UK at risk.
- Interpath Advisory was appointed as administrator on Wednesday, with the discount retailer continuing to trade while options are assessed to keep it afloat.
- The company's troubles are attributed to challenging trading conditions, including high cost inflation, fragile consumer confidence, and rising labour costs.
- This follows the retailer's intention to appoint administrators earlier this month, alongside fashion accessories brand Claire's.
- Both businesses were acquired by investment firm Modella Capital last year, which stated that neither had a realistic possibility of trading profitably again due to legacy issues from prior ownership.