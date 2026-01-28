Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Original Factory Shop plunged into administration with 1,180 jobs at risk

The Original Factory Shop has appointed administrators from Interpath
The Original Factory Shop has appointed administrators from Interpath (Ben Birchall/PA)
  • The Original Factory Shop has entered administration, putting the future of its 137 stores and 1,180 staff across the UK at risk.
  • Interpath Advisory was appointed as administrator on Wednesday, with the discount retailer continuing to trade while options are assessed to keep it afloat.
  • The company's troubles are attributed to challenging trading conditions, including high cost inflation, fragile consumer confidence, and rising labour costs.
  • This follows the retailer's intention to appoint administrators earlier this month, alongside fashion accessories brand Claire's.
  • Both businesses were acquired by investment firm Modella Capital last year, which stated that neither had a realistic possibility of trading profitably again due to legacy issues from prior ownership.
