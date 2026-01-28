Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Original Factory Shop has fallen into administration, putting the future of the chain’s 137 stores and 1,180 staff at risk.

The discount retailer appointed administrators from Interpath Advisory on Wednesday and will continue to trade from its stores across the UK as the insolvency experts assess options in a bid to keep it afloat.

While all online sales made before Wednesday will be delivered as normal, online operations have now been shut down.

Administrators said the retailer’s troubles have been driven by challenging trading conditions, linked to high cost inflation, fragile consumer confidence and rising labour costs caused by government policies.

Problems were then exacerbated by issues linked to its third-party warehouse and logistics operator, weakening sales further.

open image in gallery The discount retailer sells products including clothing and homeware ( PA )

Rick Harrison, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “The Original Factory Shop has long been a cornerstone of local high streets up and down the country.

“Unfortunately, however, trading challenges have impacted the business such that the company had to be placed into administration.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be working closely with TOFS dedicated team of employees as we endeavour to operate all stores as a going concern while we assess options for the business.”

The business filed its intention to appoint administrators earlier this month alongside fashion accessories brand Claire’s.

Claire’s, which has 1,355 employees in the UK, entered administration on Monday.

The two retailers had already undergone restructuring and were bought by investment firm Modella Capital last year.

Modella has become a significant force in the British retail industry, having bought the WH Smith high street chain last year and taking over arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft in 2024.