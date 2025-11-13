Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cyber Defence Alliance warns scammers are using specialised software to steal millions

Digital Deception: Experts Warn of Evolving Online Scam Tactics
  • UK businesses, charities and high-value bank account holders are being targeted by a sophisticated scam involving fraudsters gaining remote access to their online banking.
  • Criminals initiate contact via phone calls, posing as legitimate bank fraud teams, often after a text message, to deceive victims into granting access.
  • Victims are directed to fake bank websites, where they are tricked into installing software that grants fraudsters remote access to their devices and online banking platforms.
  • The Cyber Defence Alliance reports that this scam has led to losses of tens of thousands of pounds, with some individual accounts losing over £1 million.
  • Organisations like the CDA, Cifas and UK Finance are collaborating to raise awareness, urging people to be cautious and report suspicious calls to their bank using official contact methods.
