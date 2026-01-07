Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia issue ‘crisis’ warning after US seize oil tanker over sanction violations

Why has the US seized a Venezuelan oil tanker?
  • US forces, with support from British armed forces, seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic for alleged violations of US sanctions.
  • The Marinera, part of a 'shadow fleet' evading sanctions, was reportedly en route to a Scottish port and had recently changed its flag from Guyanese to Russian.
  • Russia's transport ministry stated the seizure breached international maritime law, with a Kremlin adviser warning of a potential 'crisis situation' in US-Russia relations.
  • UK Defence Secretary John Healey condemned the vessel as part of a 'Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion' and affirmed Britain's commitment to combating such activities.
  • These seizures occur amid broader global tensions, including a diplomatic dispute over Greenland, which British military figures have urged Sir Keir Starmer to defend more robustly.
