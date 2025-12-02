Ocean Spray issues statement after people claim cranberry sauce was filled with water
- Ocean Spray is investigating after viral videos showed cans of its cranberry sauce apparently filled with water instead of the product.
- A TikTok video, viewed over 10 million times, depicted someone opening a can to find it full of water, with two other similar cans on display.
- Another customer shared a Facebook video, garnering 102,000 views, showing a similar issue with multiple cans, including one that had frozen into ice.
- The Massachusetts-based company stated it is "looking into how this may have happened" and has contacted the individuals who posted the videos.
- Ocean Spray affirmed that while millions enjoyed their sauce, "even one can of sauce not meeting expectations matters to us," highlighting their commitment to customer satisfaction.