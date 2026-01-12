Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ocado launches range for people on weight-loss jabs

The Turf and Clover small extra lean steak is targeted at people on on GLP-1 weight loss medications
The Turf and Clover small extra lean steak is targeted at people on on GLP-1 weight loss medications (Ocado)
  • Online grocer Ocado has launched a new “weight management” aisle featuring portion-controlled, nutrient-rich options for customers using weight loss injections.
  • The dedicated section includes products from Marks & Spencer's “nutrient dense” range, meals under 600 calories, and high-protein items like small steaks and cottage cheese.
  • This move follows a trend among other retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, and Greggs, who have also introduced ranges catering to GLP-1 drug users.
  • Estimates indicate that 2.5 million adults in the UK were using weight loss injections by July last year, with Ocado's study showing 22% considered using them.
  • Ocado's senior nutritionist, Charlie Parker, emphasised the importance of diet and nutrition, particularly preserving lean muscle mass, alongside weight loss medications.
