Trump’s fresh swipe at NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani hours before Election Day

SNL parodies New York City mayoral candidates and Donald Trump in Cold Open sketch
  • New York City's mayoral election is nearing its conclusion on Tuesday, with candidates making a final push for votes.
  • A record 735,000 early votes have already been cast in the city's mayoral election, surpassing previous turnouts.
  • Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa are campaigning intensely across the five boroughs.
  • President Donald Trump weighed in on the contest, mischaracterizing Mamdani as a communist and expressing a preference for Cuomo.
  • In an interview on “60 Minutes,” Trump said if Mamdani wins, “it’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York.”
