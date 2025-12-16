Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MIT professor’s shooting death investigated as homicide

Students walk past the ’Great Dome‘ atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass.
Students walk past the ’Great Dome‘ atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
  • Nuno F.G. Loureiro, a 47-year-old MIT professor, has died after being shot inside his home outside Boston.
  • The teacher, who had been with the prestigious college since 2016, was rushed to the hospital after the shooting Monday night but died of his injuries.
  • Loureiro was the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a professor in both the Nuclear Science and Engineering and Physics departments.
  • Police said an "active and ongoing homicide investigation" is underway but no suspects were in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
  • MIT said it is providing support and services to students, colleagues, and the wider community affected by his death.
