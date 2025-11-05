Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Plane’s engine detached from wing before crash that killed 9

Ball of fire erupts after UPS plane explodes on takeoff
  • Investigators have recovered the black box from a UPS cargo plane that crashed and exploded at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Tuesday.
  • Nine people were killed, 11 were injured and a search continues for any remaining victims.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on Wednesday regarding the details of the accident.
  • The incident occurred during takeoff, with the plane's left wing catching fire and its engine detaching before the crash.
  • An NTSB official stated that government shutdown staffing shortages were not believed to be a factor, as the FAA control tower was fully staffed at the time.
