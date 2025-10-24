Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Wasteful’ Reform-led council hammered for spending £75k on flags

St George’s cross flags have appeared across the country in recent months
St George’s cross flags have appeared across the country in recent months (PA)
  • Reform UK-led Nottinghamshire County Council is spending £75,000 on 164 new flag installations across 82 locations.
  • Each flag installation costs £475, covering brackets, traffic management, and the use of cherry pickers.
  • Council leader Mick Barton stated the initiative aims to provide a "feel-good factor" and allow for long-term use during various events, including Remembrance Day and Nottinghamshire Day.
  • The decision has faced criticism from Labour and Conservative councillors, who argue the money should be spent on essential services like filling potholes or youth clubs, contradicting Reform UK's promise to cut wasteful spending.
  • Mr Barton defended the expenditure, claiming the funds come from existing efficiencies without service cuts and an upcoming review will save the council millions.
