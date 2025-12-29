Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

North Korea fires missiles into the sea in latest nuclear weapons warning

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech (KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image)
  • North Korea fired long-range strategic cruise missiles into the sea on Sunday, with leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the launches.
  • Kim Jong Un expressed “great satisfaction”, stating the tests were a 'responsible exercise of the right to self-defence' against external security threats.
  • South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launches from North Korea's capital region and affirmed its readiness to repel provocations with the US.
  • Although UN Security Council resolutions prohibit ballistic missile tests, cruise missile tests are not banned but are considered a threat due to their manoeuvrability.
  • These launches are part of North Korea's ongoing efforts to expand its nuclear arsenal and introduce advanced weapon systems, following the collapse of diplomacy with a US president in 2019.
