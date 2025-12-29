Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea said on Monday it fired long-range strategic cruise missiles into the sea to test the country’s nuclear deterrence, days after it showed apparent progress in the construction of its first nuclear-powered submarine.

The missile launches occurred off the country’s west coast on Sunday in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

It said Mr Kim expressed “great satisfaction” over the launches and noted that testing the reliability of North Korea's nuclear deterrence and demonstrating its might are “just a responsible exercise of the right to self-defense and war deterrence” in the face of external security threats.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it was aware of several cruise missile launches made from North Korea’s capital region on Sunday morning. It said South Korea maintains a readiness to repel any potential North Korean provocations through its alliance with the United States.

UN Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from launching missiles involving its huge stockpile of ballistic missiles. Its cruise missile tests aren’t banned, but they still pose a threat to the US and South Korea because they are highly maneuverable and fly at low altitudes to avoid radar detection.

Analysts say North Korea would aim to use cruise missiles to strike US warships and aircraft carriers in the event of conflict.

Sunday's launches are the latest weapons display by North Korea. Last week, North Korea test-launched new anti-air missiles off its east coast and displayed photos showing a largely completed hull of a developmental nuclear-powered submarine. North Korea implied it would arm the submarine with nuclear missiles.

A nuclear-powered submarine is among a slew of sophisticated weapons systems that Kim has vowed to introduce to cope with what he describes as US-led security threats.

Some experts say North Korea’s recent alignment with Russia — including sending thousands of troops and military equipment to support president Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine — may have helped it to receive crucial technologies in return.

North Korea could further increase its weapons demonstrations ahead of its planned ruling Workers' Party congress early next year, observers say.

North Korea has focused on weapons-testing activities to expand its nuclear arsenal since Kim's high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with US president Donald Trump collapsed in 2019.

But in an apparent response to Trump’s repeated outreach, Mr Kim suggested in September that he could return to talks if the U.S. drops “its delusional obsession with denuclearization” of North Korea.

Experts say Mr Kim might think his enlarged nuclear arsenal would give him greater leverage to wrest concessions in potential talks with Mr Trump.