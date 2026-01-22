NHS warning as norovirus surge puts pressure on hospitals
- The number of patients in English hospitals with norovirus has surged by 45 per cent, reaching a new high for this winter.
- An average of 823 hospital beds were occupied daily last week by individuals experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting, or norovirus-like symptoms.
- This figure marks a significant increase from the previous week's average of 567 patients and is higher than the 784 patients recorded at the same time last year.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged the public to 'remain vigilant' as NHS pressures persist and a cold snap is anticipated.
- Streeting highlighted government efforts, including a £450 million investment in urgent and emergency care and the deployment of 500 new ambulances this winter.