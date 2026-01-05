North Korea cites US Venezuela attack after hypersonic missile test
- North Korea conducted test flights of hypersonic missiles, with Kim Jong Un emphasising the need to bolster the country's nuclear deterrent amidst rising global instability.
- South Korea and Japan detected and condemned the multiple ballistic missile launches as destabilising provocations.
- The tests followed the US capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, which Pyongyang cited as proof of Washington's willingness to overthrow adversarial governments.
- Analysts suggest the Venezuela incident reinforces North Korea's conviction that ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons are crucial for deterring foreign intervention and ensuring regime survival.
- Kim Jong Un stressed the urgency of upgrading offensive weapon systems, with North Korea aiming to showcase its military advancements ahead of an upcoming ruling party congress.