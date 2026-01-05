Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Jong Un oversaw test flights of hypersonic missiles and stressed the need to strengthen his country’s nuclear deterrent amid rising global instability, North Korea said on Monday.

The latest tests come as Pyongyang ramps up weapons displays ahead of a key ruling party conference and against the backdrop of what it calls escalating US-led threats.

South Korea and Japan said they had detected multiple ballistic missile launches, which they condemned as destabilising provocations.

The launches occurred days after US forces captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, an event that the North cited as evidence of Washington’s willingness to use force to topple adversarial governments.

State media said the missile launches were aimed at testing operational readiness and reinforcing the credibility of North Korea’s deterrent, with Mr Kim arguing that recent international crises underscored the urgency of upgrading offensive weapons.

Analysts say the situation in Venezuela is likely reinforcing Pyongyang’s belief that ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons are essential to deter foreign intervention and ensure regime survival.

“Through today’s launching drill, we can confirm that a very important technology task for national defence has been carried out,” Mr Kim was quoted as saying by the news agency KCNA on Monday.

“We must continuously upgrade the military means, especially offensive weapon systems."

Possessing a functioning hypersonic weapon gives North Korea the ability to penetrate the US and South Korea’s missile defence shields. Pyongyang has carried out a series of tests of hypersonic weapons in recent years but many foreign experts have doubted they achieved the desired speed and manoeuvrability during flights.

In recent weeks, the North has test-fired long-range strategic cruise missiles and new anti-air missiles and revealed apparent progress in the construction of its first nuclear submarine.

Observers say North Korea aims to showcase its weapons development achievements ahead of the ruling party’s upcoming congress, the first of its kind in five years. All eyes are on whether Mr Kim may use the congress and set a new approach to relations with the US and resume long-dormant talks.

North Korea’s nuclear programme is expected to be discussed when South Korean president Lee Jae Myung meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a summit later Monday.

Mr Lee’s office said that he would call on China, a major ally of North Korea, to take “a constructive role” in efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The latest launches by North Korea followed Saturday’s US military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and brought him to New York.

North Korea slammed the operation, saying it again showed “the rogue and brutal nature of the US”.

Many experts say the US operation likely leaves Mr Kim pushing to expand his nuclear weapons capabilities, which he believes guarantees the survival of his government and state sovereignty in the face of US-led hostilities.

During Sunday’s launch drill, Mr Kim defended his push for a stronger nuclear programme.

“Why it is necessary is exemplified by the recent geopolitical crisis and complicated international events,” he said.