Nipah virus warning as UK health chiefs issue new statement

India says public health measures are in place against Nipah virus
  • UK health authorities have issued a warning following two confirmed cases of the deadly Nipah virus in West Bengal, India.
  • The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) states that while the risk to most people in the UK remains very low, understanding the virus is crucial for travellers to affected regions.
  • Nipah virus, which has a fatality rate of 40 to 75 per cent, can spread from animals to humans, through contaminated food or directly between people.
  • Several Asian countries have implemented stricter health screenings and airport surveillance for arrivals from India in response to the outbreak.
  • First identified in 1999, the virus is primarily carried by fruit bats but can infect other animals, with symptoms typically appearing 4 to 21 days after infection.
