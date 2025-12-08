Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grim hotel raid uncovers ‘organ harvesting’ ring

An investigation into suspected organ-harvesting operations has begun
An investigation into suspected organ-harvesting operations has begun (Imo State Police Command)
  • Police in Nigeria sealed a hotel and private mortuary after a raid uncovered decomposed and mutilated corpses, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting.
  • The raid occurred in the Umuhu autonomous community in Ngor-Okpala district, Imo state, following a tip-off.
  • The properties are allegedly owned by a suspected kidnapper who has been declared wanted by the police.
  • Authorities, including the Imo health commissioner and a pathologist, were involved in the operation, which also recovered crucial evidence from the suspect's residence.
  • An investigation into the suspected organ-harvesting operations has commenced, amidst Nigeria's escalating crime wave involving kidnapping and ritual killings.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in