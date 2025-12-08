Grim hotel raid uncovers ‘organ harvesting’ ring
- Police in Nigeria sealed a hotel and private mortuary after a raid uncovered decomposed and mutilated corpses, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting.
- The raid occurred in the Umuhu autonomous community in Ngor-Okpala district, Imo state, following a tip-off.
- The properties are allegedly owned by a suspected kidnapper who has been declared wanted by the police.
- Authorities, including the Imo health commissioner and a pathologist, were involved in the operation, which also recovered crucial evidence from the suspect's residence.
- An investigation into the suspected organ-harvesting operations has commenced, amidst Nigeria's escalating crime wave involving kidnapping and ritual killings.