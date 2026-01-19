Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More than 150 church worshippers abducted by gunmen in Nigeria

  • Over 150 worshippers were abducted by gunmen from three churches in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, on Sunday.
  • The simultaneous attacks in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru area, resulted in 177 people initially missing, with 11 returning, leaving 168 still unaccounted for.
  • No group has claimed responsibility for the abductions, which are common in Nigeria's northern region where gangs and religious armed groups frequently target remote communities.
  • The attacks have drawn allegations of Christian persecution from US President Donald Trump and some American lawmakers, though the Nigerian government rejects the 'Christian genocide' characterisation.
  • Separately, Nigerian air force strikes reportedly killed over 40 militants and destroyed around 10 canoes in Borno state on 15 and 16 January, targeting Lake Chad groups amidst an ongoing Islamist insurgency.
