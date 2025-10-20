Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform’s new adviser has influential ties to Trump administration

Farage hits out at Starmer after prime minister says Reform immigration policy is ‘racist’
  • Professor James Orr, a right-wing theologian with influential ties to Donald Trump's administration and JD Vance, has joined Reform UK as Nigel Farage’s adviser.
  • Orr holds what Labour has described as “extreme” views, opposing abortion in all cases and describing asylum seekers as “invaders”.
  • Opposition parties, including Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party, have condemned Reform UK, accusing it of importing “divisive and dangerous ideas” from US politics.
  • Reform UK has denied that Orr's appointment signifies a shift towards an anti-abortion stance for the party, stating he joined to attract elite talent.
  • Orr, though not widely known publicly, has been influential in the philosophy of the Trump administration and was described by Reform's head of policy as a “brilliant academic”.
