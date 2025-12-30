How Nigel Farage approval rating stands amid racism allegations from school days
- A new poll by JL Partners for The Independent indicates that allegations of Nigel Farage being a racist bully during his school days have not damaged his reputation among voters.
- The survey found that while one in two voters hold a negative view of the Reform UK leader, his approval rating has marginally improved by one per cent following the claims.
- More than 20 former pupils of Dulwich College accused Mr Farage of holding 'racist, antisemitic and fascist views' as a student, with a former teacher, Chloe Deakin, also supporting these claims.
- Mr Farage has dismissed the allegations as a 'smear', acknowledging he 'probably' misspoke in his youth but denying any malicious intent or direct targeting of individuals.
- James Johnson of JL Partners suggested that voters' opinions on Mr Farage are already 'hardened', comparing the phenomenon to how similar allegations against Donald Trump in the US marginally improved his ratings as voters perceived them as 'overly political'.