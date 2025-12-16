Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nick Reiner’s court hearing over parents’ deaths delayed

Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner (pictured), was initially scheduled to appear in court this morning, public court records indicated
Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner (pictured), was initially scheduled to appear in court this morning, public court records indicated (AFP/Getty)
  • Nick Reiner won’t appear in court Tuesday as he has not been medically cleared to be transferred from jail, according to his lawyer.
  • Reiner, 32, was arrested after his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday.
  • He was expected to make his first appearance in court as early as Tuesday but his lawyer, Alan Jackson, told reporters outside court that there won’t be a hearing in the case today.
  • Jackson said his client has not been medically cleared to be transferred from the jail to the courthouse, the New York Times reported.
  • LAPD detectives alleged that Reiner is “responsible” for his parents' deaths but formal charges against him have not yet been made public.
