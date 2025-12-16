Nick Reiner’s court hearing over parents’ deaths delayed
- Nick Reiner won’t appear in court Tuesday as he has not been medically cleared to be transferred from jail, according to his lawyer.
- Reiner, 32, was arrested after his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday.
- He was expected to make his first appearance in court as early as Tuesday but his lawyer, Alan Jackson, told reporters outside court that there won’t be a hearing in the case today.
- Jackson said his client has not been medically cleared to be transferred from the jail to the courthouse, the New York Times reported.
- LAPD detectives alleged that Reiner is “responsible” for his parents' deaths but formal charges against him have not yet been made public.