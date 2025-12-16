Trump under fire for ‘loathsome’ post about death of Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner: Latest
Hollywood couple's son, Nick Reiner, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder after parents fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home
President Donald Trump is under fire over his comments on the deaths of legendary Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, who were found fatally stabbed at their Los Angeles home Sunday.
Nick Reiner, the couple’s son, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is “responsible” for his parents' deaths, LAPD detectives said.
Reiner, 32, and his father were seen arguing at a party Saturday evening, friends told The Los Angeles Times.
He is being held without bail and will appear in court at 8:30am local time Tuesday, according to jail records.
While tributes poured in for the slain couple, Trump blamed Reiner’s death on what he called “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” in a post on Truth Social, inspiring an angry backlash, including from the president’s fellow Republicans, who urged him to delete it.
Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, a regular critic of Trump, called his remarks “loathsome” and “hateful and vile” and said the president was a “sick and irresponsible man.”
Rob Reiner directed such popular movies as This is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men.
Recap: What did Donald Trump say about Rob Reiner’s murder?
This was what the president wrote on Truth Social yesterday in response to the tragic killing of the Hollywood director and his wife Michele Singer Reiner:
“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”
When invited to clarify the comments at the White House later, Trump doubled-down rather than issue an apology, saying this:
Obamas were due to meet the Reiners on the night they were killed, Michelle reveals
Former first lady Michelle Obama has revealed she and her husband Barack Obama were due to have dinner with Rob and Michele Reiner on Sunday night before the Hollywood couple were found dead that afternoon.
“We’ve known them for many many years and we were supposed to be seeing them that night – last night and we got the news,” Obama told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday.
While Obama did not specifically mention President Donald Trump’s shocking post about Reiner, she took an indirect jab at the comments on Kimmel’s show.
“Let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know,” she said.
“They’re not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on, they were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about.
“They cared about their family, they cared about this country and they cared about fairness and equity and that is the truth, I do know them.”
Olivia Ireland has more.
Obamas were due to meet the Reiners on the night they were killed, Michelle reveals
Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump after ‘disgusting’ Rob Reiner post
Whoopi Goldberg has slammed Donald Trump for his post about the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle.
Speaking on The View on Monday, Goldberg questioned if Trump could “get any lower”.
“He talks so much about Charlie Kirk and now suddenly this is what he puts out,” she said.
Watch the clip below.
Rob Reiner remembered as activist and artist by Obama and others
Tributes have poured in for Rob Reiner, the legendary Hollywood director of This is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me and When Harry Met Sally..., after he and his wife Michele Singer were found dead at their Los Angeles home.
A homicide investigation is underway after the director, 78, and photographer, 68, were found Sunday. A family member is being questioned and the LAPD has said no suspects are being sought at this time.
A spokesperson for the Reiner family told CNN: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
The news has prompted an outpouring of grief from political and entertainment figures.
Tom Murray and Kevin E G Perry report.
Tributes pour in for Rob Reiner after director and wife are found dead
Trump comments on Rob Reiner show he can 'always get worse,' niece says
President Trump’s niece, the political commentator Mary Trump, slammed her family member in an X post on Monday over the president’s inflammatory remarks about the killing of Rob Reiner.
“Michele and Rob Reiner were the best of us,” she wrote on X. “Every day, Donald continues to prove that he will always get worse.”
“Once again, you have gone out of your way to prove, to anyone who doesn’t already know, that you are a depraved, deviant, damaged little man who cannot bear the thought that there are people in this world who are talented, valued, and loved—three things you are not,” she continued in a blog post. “You cannot stomach the thought that anybody else, for any reason, would take the spotlight.”
How a Trump post about Rob Reiner set off a firestorm of criticism
Former allies of Donald Trump have joined those calling out the president after his comments on the deaths of Robert and Michele Reiner.
In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump suggested that their deaths were due to Robert Reiner’s "paranoia" and “obsession” with him.
The post drew immediate outcry on social media, as critics, including former MAGA stalwart Marjorie Taylor Greene, condemned the president’s words as “inappropriate” and “disgraceful,” and called for the “dreadful” message to be taken down.
“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote Monday.
Mike Bedigan has the story.
Trump’s comment on Rob Reiner’s stabbing triggers outcry from MTG
ICYMI: Prior to arrest, Nick Reiner had history of addiction and made movie with father about it
Nick Reiner, son of Hollywood movie director Rob Reiner, has been arrested after his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home.
The bodies were discovered Sunday afternoon by the director’s daughter, Romy Reiner, according to People magazine. Initial reports said that a family member was being questioned by police.
Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening and booked into jail around 5 a.m. Monday. He is being held on a $4 million bond, although his record does not state what charges he might face.
Born on September 14, 1993, Nick Reiner is the couple’s middle child – he has an older brother, Jake, and Romy, is his younger sister. Nick Reiner has previously claimed that he “didn’t bond a lot” with his father during childhood.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Who is Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner, arrested after his parents were found stabbed?
'A tremendous loss': Jimmy Fallon remembers Rob Reiner
Jimmy Fallon gave an emotional remembrance of Rob Reiner during his show tonight.
The late night host said Reiner’s frequent visits to the show frequently drew lines of people outside his dressing room, where cast and crew would thank Reiner for the ways his numerous films and TV shows had touched their lives.
“He is one of the smartest and funniest people I have ever met, what a tremendous loss,” Fallon said during the broadcast. “And he leaves behind such a legacy. Thank you for all the great work on and offscreen, and continuing to be an inspiration to me and millions of people around the world. In the end, I’m going to remember all the laughs that you’ve given us.”
'Nonsense': Bakari Sellers tears into evangelicals around Trump after Reiner attacks
CNN commentator Bakari Sellers delivered a passionate monologue Monday night criticizing the evangelicals around Donald Trump, after the president has continued to attack Rob Reiner following the director’s killing over the weekend.
Sellers also criticized the president, saying he appeared to be “incapable” of feeling empathy, but reserved special ire for the religious leaders around Trump, given their ostensible commitment to Christian values like love and turning the other cheek.
“The bigger condemnation I have is for those individuals who call themselves evangelical Christians, who surround the president of the United States, but then look at this type of nonsense and turn a blind eye to it,” Sellers said.
The comments may be in reference to figures like House Speaker Mike Johnson, himself an evangelical Christian, who has largely avoided commenting on Trump’s remarks.
Nick Reiner left scene after death of Rob and Michele: report
Nick Reiner, son of the slain film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, was not arrested at the scene of the alleged murders, a law enforcement source told ABC7.
Instead, he was taken into custody near the University of Southern California, the station reports.