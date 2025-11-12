Veteran dead after being caught in mail handling machine
- Nicholas John Acker, a 36-year-old Air Force veteran, tragically died after being caught in a mail handling machine at a USPS depot in Allen Park, Michigan.
- His remains were discovered 6-8 hours after the incident, just ten days after he had proposed to his fiancée, Stephanie Jaszcz.
- Jaszcz waited at the facility after Acker, a mechanic, failed to return home from his shift, leading to the discovery of his body by maintenance crews.
- Authorities are investigating how Acker fell into the machine, though his death is not currently being treated as suspicious.
- Jaszcz criticised a statement from USPS as 'gross' and 'inhumane' for focusing on the continued operation of mail services rather than acknowledging Acker's identity and service.