NHS leaders say St George’s flags are ‘intimidating’ workers doing home visits

St George's Cross flags fly in east London amid row
  • NHS leaders have warned that St George's flags are creating "no go zones" and intimidating staff, particularly those from minority ethnic backgrounds, when visiting patients' homes.
  • A poll of senior NHS managers revealed 45 per cent were extremely concerned and 33 per cent moderately concerned about discrimination towards staff from the public.
  • One trust leader stated that staff, a large minority of whom are Black and Asian, felt deliberately intimidated by the flags, perceiving them as exclusionary.
  • Another incident involved a white staff member with mixed-race children facing abuse for several days after disturbing people putting up flags.
  • Daniel Elkes, chief executive of NHS Providers, emphasised the critical role of a diverse workforce, stating the NHS cannot deliver healthcare without it.
