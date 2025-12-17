The growing issue vulnerable patients face with hospital appointments
- A review by patient watchdog Healthwatch found that non-emergency patient transport services for hospital appointments are frequently cancelled or denied.
- Patients with mobility issues, including elderly and disabled individuals, are being left stranded and unable to attend crucial appointments like operations and dialysis.
- Examples include an 82-year-old wheelchair user paying £98 for a taxi and an 80-year-old discharged in a nightie being refused transport home.
- The watchdog highlighted issues such as last-minute cancellations, patients being deemed ineligible, and expectations to use often unavailable public transport.
- Charities like Kidney Care UK and Age UK confirm that transport problems are a significant concern, with services under pressure and being rationed, impacting vulnerable patients' access to care.