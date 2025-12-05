Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Health chiefs share tips on how to avoid flu this winter

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • Britons have been urged to wear a mask in public if feeling unwell, as the NHS faces a "tidal wave" of illness ahead of Christmas.
  • The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued advice on how to avoid catching and spreading flu, Covid-19, and other respiratory illnesses this winter.
  • This year's flu season started earlier than usual and is yet to reach its peak, with experts concerned about a "drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain".
  • Flu admissions to English hospitals have reached record highs for this time of year, with 1,717 daily admissions last week, a 56 per cent increase from the previous year.
  • The guidance also recommends getting vaccinated, staying home if unwell, ensuring good ventilation indoors, and practising frequent handwashing.
