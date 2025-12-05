Health chiefs share tips on how to avoid flu this winter
- Britons have been urged to wear a mask in public if feeling unwell, as the NHS faces a "tidal wave" of illness ahead of Christmas.
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued advice on how to avoid catching and spreading flu, Covid-19, and other respiratory illnesses this winter.
- This year's flu season started earlier than usual and is yet to reach its peak, with experts concerned about a "drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain".
- Flu admissions to English hospitals have reached record highs for this time of year, with 1,717 daily admissions last week, a 56 per cent increase from the previous year.
- The guidance also recommends getting vaccinated, staying home if unwell, ensuring good ventilation indoors, and practising frequent handwashing.