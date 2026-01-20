Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NHS issues new guidance on eating disorder help for children

A child’s weight - and BMI - should not be the main determiner for whether or not they receive eating disorder help
A child’s weight - and BMI - should not be the main determiner for whether or not they receive eating disorder help (Alamy/PA)
  • New NHS guidelines state that a child's weight, particularly their Body Mass Index (BMI), should not be the primary factor in determining eligibility for eating disorder support.
  • The updated advice, which extends to teachers, GPs, and school nurses, aims to ensure that BMI does not act as a barrier to a child or young person receiving necessary treatment or admission to care.
  • Developed in collaboration with the eating disorder charity Beat and the Royal College of Psychiatrists, new training will help professionals identify early signs of eating disorders, focusing on behavioural changes and family issues.
  • NHS England reports that specialist eating disorder services for children and young people are now available in every local area, with treatment typically offered within three weeks of a referral.
  • This significant shift addresses long-standing criticism regarding the over-reliance on BMI, aiming to improve equitable access to vital treatment amidst rising demand for services.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in