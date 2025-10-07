Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gavin Newsom blames Trump for staffing shortage at Burbank airport

Trump won't commit to giving furloughed workers backpay following shutdown
  • Air travelers experienced significant delays and cancellations at US airports, including Hollywood Burbank, Newark Liberty, and Denver, on Monday evening due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom publicly criticized Donald Trump, holding him responsible for the unstaffed air traffic control tower at Burbank Airport for nearly six hours.
  • The government shutdown, now in its sixth day, began after the Senate failed to pass a bill to fund federal agencies, impacting the Federal Aviation Administration and leading to stretched air traffic controller resources.
  • Both Republican and Democratic camps have blamed each other for the stalemate, which centers on a Democratic demand regarding the extension of healthcare subsidies.
  • The White House press office issued an automated response blaming congressional Democrats for the shutdown, while polling suggests the public largely blames Trump and Republicans for the current standoff.
