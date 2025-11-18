Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Newsom uses Epstein photos to troll Trump and Melania

Video Player Placeholder
Furious Trump threatens to take away ABC's license over Epstein question
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office mocked a White House social media post that described Donald Trump and Melania Trump as “America's power couple.”
  • Newsom's team responded by sharing a 1992 image of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, which garnered significantly more engagement than the original White House post.
  • They further trolled the “Trump War Room” account’s photos of Trump speaking at a podium and working at a McDonald’s by juxtaposing an unflattering photo of Trump at McDonald's with an image of him and first lady alongside Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • Trump has consistently denied any involvement or wrongdoing concerning Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The first lady’s legal team has aggressively pursued legal action against journalists, including Michael Wolff, and a Democratic strategist, for alleging connections between her and Epstein.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in