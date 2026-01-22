Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Desperate search for missing people after deadly New Zealand landslide

Several missing after landslide hits campsite in New Zealand
  • At least two people have died following landslides on New Zealand’s North Island on Thursday.
  • A landslide struck a house in Welcome Bay, resulting in the recovery of two bodies after two others escaped.
  • Hours later, a second landslide hit Beachside Holiday Park, damaging vehicles, campervans, and an amenities block.
  • Emergency services are continuing to search for missing people, though no signs of life have been detected for several hours.
  • Separately, a man remains missing after being swept away by floodwaters near Warkworth on Wednesday.
