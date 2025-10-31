Watch: Tourist hotspot overcome by deadly flash floods and waist-deep water
- Video shows the record rainfall that swamped New York City Thursday, leading to widespread flooding across parts of the city.
- People were forced to trudge through waist-deep water in the deluge, which broke three daily rainfall records and caused significant disruption, including thousands of power outages and numerous downed trees.
- Travel was severely affected, with major disruptions reported at airports and on the subway system.
- Two people died in separate incidents due to flooding within the city.
- One man was found dead in a flooded boiler room while a second person’s body was discovered in a basement.