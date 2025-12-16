Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists discover one of world’s smallest four-legged animals

A Frog Sauna? Biologists Create a Warm Cure for Fungal Infections
  • Scientists have discovered a new orange toad species, Brachycephalus lulai, in the cloud forests of Brazil's Serra do Quiriri mountain range.
  • Measuring less than 14mm, the toad is among the smallest four-legged animals on Earth and can fit on the tip of a pencil.
  • The species was named in honour of Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and identified by its unique mating call, CT scans, and DNA analysis.
  • The discovery underscores the urgent need for conservation efforts in the Brazilian Atlantic Forest, which hosts numerous micro-endemic and vulnerable frog species.
  • Researchers are advocating for the establishment of the Refúgio de Vida Silvestre (RVS) Serra do Quiriri to safeguard this new species and its relatives.
