Moment helicopter spirals down in sky after deadly collision
- A midair collision between two helicopters occurred over Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday, 28 December.
- The incident involved an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and an Enstrom 280C helicopter.
- One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.
- Officials confirmed that only the pilots were on board each aircraft at the time of the collision.
- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an investigation into the cause of the incident.