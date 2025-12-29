Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment helicopter spirals down in sky after deadly collision

Helicopter plummets out of sky after deadly midair collision over New Jersey
  • A midair collision between two helicopters occurred over Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday, 28 December.
  • The incident involved an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and an Enstrom 280C helicopter.
  • One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.
  • Officials confirmed that only the pilots were on board each aircraft at the time of the collision.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an investigation into the cause of the incident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in