‘Love letter’ on inmate sheet among 68 new Epstein estate photos released by Dems
- A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office inmate request form was included in the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein estate photos, with “love of my life” and “I love you” written on it.
- It’s unclear who filled out the form, which is dated December 25, 2008, though the signature is similar to Jeffrey Epstein’s. The text in the “reason for submitting this request” field is hard to make out.
- The photo was among 68 images released by House Democrats Thursday, a day before the deadline for the Department of Justice to release all of the Epstein files in its possession.
- Other images show handwritten messages scrawled on a woman’s body, Epstein with various people and public figures, and a text message thread stating, “I have a friend ... she sent me some girls today but she asks $1000 per girl ... maybe someone will be good for J?”
- “We will continue releasing photographs and documents to provide transparency for the American people,” Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said in a statement. “It’s time for the Department of Justice to release the files.”