Trump issues concern to Netflix over problematic Warner Bros acquisition
- Donald Trump has voiced concerns over Netflix's proposed £54bn acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, suggesting it could be problematic due to potential market dominance.
- Trump confirmed his direct involvement in the federal government's decision to approve the takeover, which was announced last Friday.
- The acquisition would see Netflix gain extensive film and TV studios, including HBO, HBO Max, and major franchises like Harry Potter and Batman.
- Trump praised Netflix and its CEO, Ted Sarandos, following a meeting in the Oval Office, but reiterated his reservations about the combined market share.
- US unions, including the Writers Guild of America West and East, have urged regulators to block the merger, citing fears of job losses and worsened working conditions.