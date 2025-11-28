Netflix voice actor dies after falling from roof
- Brazilian actor and voice artist Tony Germano has passed away at the age of 55.
- He died on Wednesday, 26 November, after suffering a fatal fall from the roof of his home.
- Germano was known for providing voices for animated series on streaming services, including Netflix and Nickelodeon.
- A representative confirmed his death, saying he did not survive his injuries and requesting respect for his family, friends, and colleagues.
- “He leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity, and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him,” the rep’s statement said.