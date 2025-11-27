Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Net migration falls to lowest level in 4 years but number of asylum seekers in hotels rises

  • Net migration has dropped to its lowest annual figure since 2021, reaching 204,000 in the year to June 2025.
  • This represents a 69% year-on-year decrease, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), following a peak of 944,000 in March 2023.
  • Separately, the number of asylum seekers housed in hotels has risen to 36,273 by the end of September.
  • This figure marks a 13% increase compared to June, as reported by the Home Office.
  • Ministers have pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers by the next election, a goal supported by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
