Net migration falls to lowest level in 4 years but number of asylum seekers in hotels rises
- Net migration has dropped to its lowest annual figure since 2021, reaching 204,000 in the year to June 2025.
- This represents a 69% year-on-year decrease, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), following a peak of 944,000 in March 2023.
- Separately, the number of asylum seekers housed in hotels has risen to 36,273 by the end of September.
- This figure marks a 13% increase compared to June, as reported by the Home Office.
- Ministers have pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers by the next election, a goal supported by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.