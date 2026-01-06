Nestle issues urgent recall for baby products that may contain toxin
- Nestlé has recalled several batches of its SMA infant and follow-on formulas over concerns they may contain a food poisoning toxin.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned that affected products might contain cereulide toxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.
- The issue reportedly stems from a quality problem with an ingredient provided by a leading supplier.
- Nestlé confirmed that no illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported to date.
- Parents and caregivers are advised not to use the affected products and to seek medical advice if they have concerns about their child's health.