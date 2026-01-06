Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nestle issues urgent recall for baby products that may contain toxin

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned that affected products might contain cereulide toxin
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned that affected products might contain cereulide toxin
  • Nestlé has recalled several batches of its SMA infant and follow-on formulas over concerns they may contain a food poisoning toxin.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned that affected products might contain cereulide toxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.
  • The issue reportedly stems from a quality problem with an ingredient provided by a leading supplier.
  • Nestlé confirmed that no illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported to date.
  • Parents and caregivers are advised not to use the affected products and to seek medical advice if they have concerns about their child's health.
