Urgent warning to parents as baby formula pulled from shelves

Urgent warning as food giant recalls baby formula products over food poisoning toxin
  • Nestle has expanded its recall of SMA Advanced First Infant Milk due to the discovery of a food poisoning toxin, cereulide.
  • The latest batch affected is 800g packs of SMA Advanced First Infant Milk (best before December 2027, marked 53390346AB), which was distributed exclusively in Northern Ireland.
  • Nestle stated the recall is being conducted “out of an abundance of caution”, with no confirmed reports of illness linked to the products.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises consumers to stop using affected products, switch to an alternative, and contact a GP or NHS 111 if their baby has consumed the formula.
  • The European Union's food safety watchdog has recommended a significantly reduced acceptable threshold for the toxin in infant formula, which is expected to lead to further product withdrawals globally.
