One person scooped £13 million Lotto jackpot in January
- The National Lottery has awarded more than £33,376,165 in prize money during January.
- This month saw 17 lottery players become millionaires overnight across various draws.
- A single ticket-holder claimed a £13,310,618 jackpot from the Lotto 'Must Be Won' draw on 14 January.
- Other significant wins included a £5,065,547 jackpot on 21 January and 15 individuals winning £1,000,000 each in the ‘Match 5 + Bonus’ contest.
- Players of The National Lottery raise about £32 million every week for National Lottery-funded projects, having raised over £52 billion for more than 670,000 projects since its inception.
