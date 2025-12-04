Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Life-changing £8.6 million prize claimed in tonight’s Lotto draw

Moment mother discovers she has won £1 million on National Lottery
  • A single National Lottery player won the entire £8.6 million jackpot in Wednesday's Lotto draw.
  • The winning numbers for the draw were 06, 13, 19, 48, 57, 58, with the bonus number 01.
  • Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner.
  • The next estimated jackpot for Saturday's Lotto draw is £3.8 million.
  • No one matched all numbers for the top prizes in Lotto HotPicks or Thunderball, though some smaller prizes were won.
