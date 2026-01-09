Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kristi Noem’s request as US marks Law Enforcement Appreciation Day amid protests

Kristi Noem announces new "Law Enforcement Day" encouraging people to buy ICE officers lunch a day after Minnesota shooting
  • US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has encouraged the public to buy ICE officers lunch for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9.
  • She urged civilians to thank and “do something nice” for all law enforcement as she spoke at a press conference on Jan. 8, following a shooting in Minnesota where an ICE agent killed a woman.
  • She described the woman, Renee Nicole Good, as a “domestic terrorist” who “weaponized her vehicle” against an ICE agent.
  • Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican of Iowa, also highlighted the event, writing, “Three hundred and sixty-five days a year, but especially tomorrow, we offer our gratitude to our country’s men and women [in blue]. When you meet one of them you should say, ‘Thank you for keeping the peace.’”
  • The occasion comes as the US is reeling from Good’s killing, with protests in cities across the nation and some people calling for ICE to immediately halt immigration operations.
